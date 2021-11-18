TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES INVESTIGATION: Block & Leviton Is Investigating Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Texas Capital Bancshares investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/tcbi.



What is this all about?

On March, 29, 2021, shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. stock dropped 13% on unusually heavy trading volume as prime brokers associated with now-defunct family office, Archegos Capital Management, unwound large U.S. stock positions linked to the fund.

A Bloomberg article published on November 16, 2021 detailed how Archegos built up a previously undisclosed position equal to 20% of Texas Capital Bancshares prior to the margin calls that forced Archegos' liquidation. According to the article, Texas Capital Bancshares was aware of the large position held by Archegos while it raised additional capital from investors in February 2021.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. stock and lost money in the March 29, 2021 stock drop may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com , or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: cases@blockleviton.com

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP

www.blockleviton.com







