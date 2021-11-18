Coin Cloud Announces Hiring of 20-Year Veteran Ray Taddeo as New Vice President of Sales

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Committed to Digital Currency for All™, Coin Cloud has announced the hiring of a new Vice President of Sales. In this position, Ray Taddeo intends to help accelerate growth plans for the company's Digital Currency Machines (DCMs) currently found in convenience stores, supermarkets, pharmacies and specialty retailers across the U.S. and Brazil.



Taddeo brings over 20 years of sales and leadership experience to Coin Cloud. During his career, he previously served U.S. retailers with positions at Coinstar, Redbox and InComm Payments. He is a graduate of Baldwin Wallace University and also holds a Master's Degree from Weatherhead School of Business at Case Western Reserve University.

"There are only a few people in the world who have the kiosk experience and retail relationships Ray has so we're very fortunate to have him join the organization as our VP of Sales," said Chris McAlary, founder and CEO of Coin Cloud. "He has unparalleled retail kiosk experience and relationships that will be instrumental in fulfilling our mission of providing digital currency for all."

Coin Cloud strategically places DCMs in convenient locations throughout all sizes and types of communities, appealing to both digital currency beginners and experienced investors. Each new retail partnership initiative reaches more demographics and markets looking for digital currency services.

"I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the team at Coin Cloud," Taddeo said. "After analyzing the space, I've discovered that Coin Cloud is the industry leader for digital currency kiosks, with clear differentiators to set the company apart from others. I'm confident that we're about to see some explosive growth, and it's inspiring to be involved in implementing a roadmap for the future."

Among their industry differentiators, only Coin Cloud machines offer Bitcoin (BTC) and over 40 other digital currency options, like Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB), Ethereum (ETH), and a range of stablecoins and DeFi tokens. The company's team constantly investigates which coins customers are actively looking at, and adds new offerings to their platform after a proprietary approval and compliance process.

Coin Cloud has the only nationwide network of machines that enable customers to both buy and sell digital assets with cash at every location. The company also has a non-custodial wallet app designed to work seamlessly with Coin Cloud DCMs or serve as a secure standalone storage option. This free mobile app gives users the ability to completely control and manage their digital currency as well as buy, sell, send and receive assets anywhere in the world.

The locations of all Coin Cloud DCMs can be found at www.Coin.Cloud/dcms

About Coin Cloud:

Coin Cloud is a Digital Currency Machine (DCM) company committed to Digital Currency for All™ since 2014. Operating more than 4,000 DCMs across the U.S. and Brazil, Coin Cloud provides the fastest, easiest way to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum and over 40 other digital currencies with cash. Their full ecosystem of products includes the Coin Cloud Wallet, mobile app, online purchasing and Private Client Desk. Coin Cloud's network of DCMs is 100 percent two-way and located at nationally recognized retailers, including ACE Cash Express, H-E-B, Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods, UNFI customer stores and Yesway.

