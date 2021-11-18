FactSet to Participate in Credit Suisse's 25th Annual Technology Conference

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS, NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will participate in Credit Suisse's Annual Technology Conference at The Phoenician Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.



Phil Snow, Chief Executive Officer, and Linda Huber, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:30 a.m. MST, 11:30 am EST. The Company will also host investor meetings at the conference. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company's investor relations website. A replay will also be available for one year following the event.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS, NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 160,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner.

