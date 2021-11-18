(ROL) Long-Term Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Rollins, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Rollins, Inc. ("Rollins" or the "Company") (NYSE:ROL) against certain of its officers and directors.



Rollins, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers.

On October 28, 2020, Rollins filed its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), disclosing an SEC investigation into how the Company established accruals and reserves at period-end and the impact of those accruals and reserves on reported earnings for periods beginning January 1, 2015. The Company's 2020 Form 10-K later disclosed the results of an internal Company-initiated investigation that found a significant deficiency in the Company's internal controls relating to the documentation and review of accounting entries for certain reserves and accruals. Then, on October 29, 2021, Rollins reported that it had initiated discussions with the SEC staff regarding a potential investigation resolution. It booked a related accrual during the third quarter of 2021, which is reflected in the Company's financial statements.

[Click here to join this action]

If you are a current long-term shareholder of Rollins, you may have standing to hold Rollins harmless from any potential harm caused by the Company's officers and directors. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

[Click here to join this action]



