Cristal Clarke Donates $100,000 to Support Organizations in Santa Barbara County

Montecito, CA, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to announce longtime Montecito REALTOR®, resident and community champion Cristal Clarke has donated $100,000 to support non-profit organizations in Santa Barbara County.

Cristal's generous donation was made to the Santa Barbara chapter of The Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit run by the dedicated real estate agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Cristal chose The Charitable Foundation because of the support it provides to local organizations that promote health, education, community, and the environment in Santa Barbara County. Her donation is the largest to date to The Charitable Foundation.

Giving back to the community she loves is nothing new for Cristal, an agent in the Montecito Midtown office, and the No. 1 individual agent worldwide for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Cristal has been supporting local small businesses in and around the community she calls home for many years. When the pandemic struck, she saw firsthand how small-business owners and employees were affected. "They needed funds and support to help keep their doors open, and I was so grateful to be able to help," Cristal said.

"Cristal has always been an extremely generous and gracious individual, both personally and professionally," said Kyle Kemp, Vice President, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. "She actively seeks out needs in the community and works to fill them, without any thought of herself. During the recent challenges of the Montecito mudflow and the COVID-19 pandemic, Cristal has risen to every occasion through her magnanimous outreach. Her generosity always comes from a place of humility and grace. We are proud to have Cristal as a member of our company and community."

Cristal felt the best time to make her compassionate donation was now, in November, in honor of the National Day of Giving. This timing allows The Charitable Foundation to begin its grant-distribution process during the holiday season. It was her way of thanking the local business owners and people who are the fabric of the community in which they live and work.

"Cristal's humble generosity shines through in every aspect of her work," said Martha Mosier, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. "Cristal continues to give back to the communities she serves, and does so with a generous and open heart. Our California Properties family and the Montecito community are extremely fortunate to know and work with Cristal. We appreciate all of our associates that participate by contributing to The Charitable Foundation, and today we are very grateful for Cristal's extremely generous gift."

"Cristal's generous contribution to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties' Charitable Foundation is a beautiful expression of her commitment to strengthening and enriching the lives of people throughout her community," said Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America and Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. "Her extraordinary kindness demonstrates the power within us to uplift others and serves as inspiration for others to follow."

Having specialized in the sale of extraordinary estates and land in Montecito, Santa Barbara, Hope Ranch, and Summerland for more than three decades, Cristal is consistently recognized and praised for her dedication to her clients. "I go the extra mile for them and it shows," she said. "That's true not just throughout the transaction, but beyond escrow. Most of my clients become friends who know they can count on me, and that trust translates into repeat business and referrals as well as personal bonds."

About The Charitable Foundation

The Charitable Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)3 foundation run by dedicated agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties who wish to have a beneficial and constructive impact on our local communities. The Foundation has chapters in San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties.

Each chapter donates to its own community. The Charitable Foundation has provided hundreds of grants totaling approximately $5 million to local organizations that promote health, education, community, and the environment. For more information, please visit www.thecharitablefoundation.net.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports 3,000 sales associates in 45 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2020, our expert agents assisted more than 10,000 client transactions and over $13 billion in volume.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.

