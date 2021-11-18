 Skip to main content

Jiayin Group Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Results on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Globe Newswire  
November 18, 2021 6:00am   Comments
SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. ("Jiayin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2021 before the U.S market opens on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

The company will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

What: Jiayin Group Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
When: 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 24th, 2021
Webcast:   http://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/

Please register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8780413

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until December 2, 2021. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 8780413.

  Phone Number Toll-Free Number
United States +1 (646) 254-3697 +1 (855) 452-5696
Hong Kong +852 30512780 +852 800963117
Mainland China   +86 4006322162
+86 8008700205

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's investor relations website at http://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/.

About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between underserved individual borrowers and financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers. For more information, please visit http://www.jiayinfintech.cn/english/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China: 
Jiayin Group 
Ms. Shelley Bai
Email: ir@jiayinfintech.cn

or

The Blueshirt Group 
Ms. Susie Wang
Email: susie@blueshirtgroup.com

In the U.S.: 
Ms. Julia Qian
Email: julia@blueshirtgroup.com 


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
