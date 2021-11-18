Calibre Scientific Acquires msscientific Chromatographie, a German Distributor of Chromatography Products and Equipment

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of msscientific Chromatographie, a distributor of chromatography analytical products with headquarters in Berlin, Germany. msscientific further enhances Calibre Scientific's capabilities in the chromatography space and strengthens its presence in the DACH region.



msscientific is a premier distributor of fluidics, low-pressure chromatography products, semi-consumables for IR spectroscopy, laboratory filtration consumables, reference standards, and chemicals to the academic, research, pharmaceutical, and general industrial end markets. msscientific's product offering and exceptional after-sales service and support has positioned the company as an expert in their market.

With this acquisition, Calibre Scientific bolsters its overall chromatography-focused offering and adds a scalable distribution operation in the DACH region. "msscientific has carved a real niche in the chromatography market over the last 20 years," said Mike Brownleader, Chief Revenue Officer of Calibre Scientific. "Their product portfolio, supplier relationships, and customer base will be valuable additions as we expand our offering in the chromatography segment. Given our operational and commercial scale in the DACH region, together with msscientific we can serve our customers more comprehensively while maintaining excellent customer service and support."

"I've been very impressed by the team at Calibre Scientific," said Max Stevenson, Managing Director of msscientific. "Their deep understanding of the distribution landscape, combined with their excellent customer and supplier relationships and geographic coverage in the DACH region, convinced me that Calibre Scientific was the right long-term home for msscientific."

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address the unique challenges of their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

