Mayfair Gold Retains Renmark Financial Communications

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair" or the "Company") (TSXV:MFG, OTCQB:MFGCF) today announced that it has retained Renmark Financial Communications Inc. ("Renmark") to provide investor relations services to the Company.



Mayfair Gold President and CEO Patrick Evans commented: "Mayfair completed its IPO eight months ago and is rapidly gaining recognition for the size and quality of the Fenn-Gib project in the Timmins region of Ontario. We are pleased to have the support of Renmark to enhance Mayfair's profile in the financial community."

Renmark's mining industry clients include industry leaders such as Agnico Eagle, First Quantum, Wheaton Previous Metals and Lundin Gold.

In consideration for the services, Renmark shall be paid up to C$8,000 per month, with effect from November 1, 2021, for a period of six months ending on April 30, 2022. Renmark does not have any interest, direct or indirect, in Mayfair or its securities, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Mayfair

Mayfair is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% owned Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair's flagship asset. An updated open-pit constrained NI 43-101 resource estimate (February 5, 2021) reported a total Indicated Resource of 70.2M tonnes containing 2.08M ounces at a grade of 0.921 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 3.8M tonnes containing 75,000 ounces at a grade of 0.618 g/t Au. The deposit has a strike length of approx. 1.25km with widths ranging up to 300m. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west.

For further information contact:

Patrick Evans, President and CEO

Email: patrick@mayfairgold.ca

Phone: (416) 670-5114

Web: www.mayfairgold.ca

