Purpose Investments Inc. Announces November Distributions

Globe Newswire  
November 17, 2021
TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the following distributions for the month of November 2021. The ex-distribution date for all ETFs is November 25, 2021, with the exception of Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and Purpose US Cash Fund, which have an ex-distribution date of November 29, 2021. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is November 29, 2021.

Open-End Funds   Ticker
Symbol		 Distribution
per
share/unit		 Record
Date		 Payable
Date		 Distribution
Frequency
Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series   PDF $ 0.08501 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series   PDIV $ 0.05221 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series   PBD $ 0.05201 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose Real Estate Income Fund – ETF Series   PHR $ 0.07201 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series   PIN $ 0.08301 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series   PYF $ 0.08301 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Series   PYF.U US $ 0.08851 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series   PYF.B $ 0.08851 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series   BNC $ 0.08501 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series   PRP $ 0.05401 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series   PAYF $ 0.11811 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units   PID $ 0.0780 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF Units   PUD $ 0.0650 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units   PUD.B $ 0.0760 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units   BND $ 0.0585 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose High Interest Savings ETF   PSA $ 0.0258 11/29/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units   PSU.U US$ 0.0237 11/29/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units   SYLD $ 0.0970 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units   PINC $ 0.0840 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Class – ETF Units   IGB $ 0.06021 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units   RPS $ 0.0950 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series   RDE $ 0.06501 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units   RPU $ 0.0940 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2   RPU.B / RPU.U $ 0.0940 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units   REM $ 0.0580 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund – ETF Units   FLOT $ 0.0297 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units   FLOT.U US$ 0.0375 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units   FLOT.B $ 0.0365 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF Units   BDEQ $ 0.0112 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund – ETF Units   BDOP $ 0.0075 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose Global Climate Opportunities Fund – ETF Units   CLMT $ 0.0100 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF Units   CROP $ 0.0875 11/26/2021 12/07/2021 Monthly
             
Closed-End Funds   Ticker Symbol Distribution
per share/unit		 Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency
Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class T   PFU.UN $ 0.0417 11/30/2021 12/14/2021 Monthly
U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class T   PUB.UN $ 0.0417 11/30/2021 12/14/2021 Monthly
Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund – Class T   RIGP.UN $ 0.1146 11/30/2021 12/14/2021 Monthly
Big Banc Split Corp – Class A   BNK $ 0.0662 11/30/2021 12/14/2021 Monthly
Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred Shares   BNK.PR.A $ 0.0500 11/30/2021 12/14/2021 Monthly


  (1) Dividend is designated as an "eligible" Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.
  (2) Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.
     

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $14 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


