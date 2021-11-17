Leading Provider of Aeromedical Evacuation (AME) Services, AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, Acquires Air CM Global Ltd

RESTON, Va., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI), already known as the go-to Aeromedical Evacuation (AME) team operating in challenging locations around the world, acquired Air CM Global Ltd, a Malta-based global provider of aircraft management, charter services and aeromedical evacuation, solidifying their ability to respond to troubled areas even faster.

AMI's Dr. Andrew Walker, Founder, Chairman and CEO, shares, "This is the final piece of the puzzle. As a result of this acquisition, AMI will be able to better serve our clients, grow our customer base, and diversify into general aviation by also providing AOC management and executive charter throughout Europe and Africa, and eventually throughout the world."

Mr. Robert Foster, CEO of Air CM, added, "I am delighted to hand Air CM over to Andrew and AMI. We are now prepared for the next stage of Air CM Global's growth."

With its headquarters in Malta, Air CM Global (Air Charter and Management Global) was created at the cusp of progressive changes in Government legislation in 2015. From business jets to aircraft management to luxury travel and specialist missions including air ambulance and cargo, Air CM helps clients buy, sell and charter aircraft. In addition, Air CM Global holds approvals with multiple authorities, allowing sole private operations requiring a Part NCC or 2-Reg, to full charter and management requiring an AOC.

AMI Expeditionary Healthcare's Aeromedical Evacuation services will become even more robust and customizable due to this acquisition of Air CM Global and their array of aircraft management and operations offerings.

About AMI Expeditionary Healthcare

Physician-owned and physician-led, AMI Expeditionary Healthcare provides medical services to the private sector, government agencies, international aid organizations and humanitarian concerns in a wide range of remote and challenging environments. AMI has delivered countless healthcare solutions to over 140 clinical and hospital settings on four continents.

