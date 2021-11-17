ProjectManager Announces Sara McConnell Joins as Head of People and Culture

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProjectManager , a leading project and work management solution for hybrid teams, today announced that Sara McConnell has been named as the company's new Head of People and Culture. McConnell will lead all areas of talent strategy, including employee experience, recruiting, retention and development for ProjectManager's rapidly-growing workforce.



"Today's teams are hybrid, spanning multiple locations, work styles and skill sets and we at ProjectManager are embracing that approach," said ProjectManager CEO Ryan Buma. "With Sara leading our people and culture efforts, she brings more than 15 years of human resources experience to our team to help guide us in creating the best work environment possible."

McConnell joins ProjectManager from Netflix, where she was a People Operations Leader. Prior to Nexflix, she was Director of People Operations for Powerhouse Animation Studios, Inc., supporting its growth from four to 100 plus people in studios in Austin and Los Angeles.

"The heart of any company is its talent, and everything around HR must support the employee experience to ensure company success, and ProjectManager has truly embraced that approach with values that drive their culture," said McConnell. "With half of its employees in New Zealand and half in the U.S., I look forward to helping lead ProjectManager in its hybrid work model, supporting its future growth and expansion."

McConnell is a certified SHRM-CP. She holds a B.S. degree from Texas A&M.

