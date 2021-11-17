 Skip to main content

TaskUs to Present at J.P. Morgan's 2021 Ultimate Services Investor Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 17, 2021 11:00am   Comments
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK), a leading tech-enabled services provider to the world's most innovative companies, today announced that senior management will attend and present at the following upcoming investor conference:

J.P. Morgan's 2021 Ultimate Services Investor Conference

  • Date: Thursday, November 18th, 2021
  • Time of management presentation: 3:10pm ET

The presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the investor relations section of the TaskUS website https://ir.taskus.com/.

About TaskUs
TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of September 30, 2021, TaskUs had approximately 35,600 employees across twenty locations in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia.

Investor Contact
Alan Katz, VP, Investor Relations
IR@TaskUs.com


