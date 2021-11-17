Ford honors BASF at 23rd Annual World Excellence Awards

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASF has been recognized as a top-performing global supplier at the 23rd annual Ford World Excellence Awards. BASF was announced as a Turn Around Automotive Operations and Compete Like a Challenger winner at Ford Motor Company's virtual event.



"We are truly honored to accept this prestigious award," said Dr. Peter Schuhmacher, President, Catalysts at BASF. "This accomplishment has been achieved thanks to the extraordinary teamwork across different regions and businesses to support Ford, including the collaboration it took to deliver our innovative Tri-Metal Catalyst."

"Ford Motor Company's World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers around the world for helping bring the Ford+ plan to life," said Hau Thai-Tang, chief product platform and operations officer. "Suppliers like BASF are key to Ford's continued success as we leverage foundational strengths to build new capabilities and enrich customer experiences."

Ford's World Excellence Awards recognize companies that exceed expectations and achieve the highest levels of excellence in quality, cost, performance and delivery Honorees are recognized for achieving peak levels of global excellence in categories including:

Primary brand pillar awards – Treat Customers Like Family, Turn Around Automotive Operations and Compete Like a Challenger, Create Must-Have Products

Diversity and inclusion awards for suppliers that excel in integrating diversity into their organization and business process

Sustainability awards for suppliers that improve the business environment

Gold and Silver Quality awards for supplier manufacturing sites demonstrating superior quality, delivery and cost performance throughout the year

