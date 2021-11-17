ESE to Produce Broadcast for the Digital Motorsports World Cup

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE) (OTCQB:ENTEF) (the "Company") or "ESE") is pleased to announce that the broadcast of Digital Motorsport World Cup (the "Event"), scheduled for November 28, 2021, will be produced by ESE's production house, Frenzy sp. z.o.o. ("Frenzy").



The Digital Motorsports World Cup is presented by G2A.com and is sponsored by Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR), Fanatec, Sim-Lab Products, Cube Controls, and Cubic System.

The Event will be produced by Frenzy in its state-of-the-art, 500 square meter Warsaw studio that is equipped with 24 automatic camera systems, an editing room with four independent camera tracks, GrandMA lighting setup, Xpression graphic system, Mira automation system, 5m towercam, 4m automatic slider, computer system for esports, a central stage, and analyst and caster desks.

As a part of this unique, hybrid event, six drivers will compete on Digital Motorsports' simulators that will be installed on the studio's center stage. The remaining drivers will join remotely from locations around the globe. Frenzy's production level will match global events organized by major game publishers like Riot Games, Valve or Epic Games. For more information about the Digital Motorsports World Cup, please see the Company's press release from November 3, 2021.

Marcin Kilar, Managing Director of Frenzy said: "It is for us a great honor and opportunity to highlight our production capabilities. Contributing to such a prestigious event broadens our esports specializations and is another step in Frenzy's international expansion. I am convinced that production from our Warsaw studio will raise global Sim Racing broadcasting standards."

Niall Maher, Founder and CEO of Digital Motorsports, commented: "The first time I stepped into the studio at Frenzy I knew Digital Motorsports had found its new home. The facilities are state-of-the-art and the production team are experts. This event will be a huge step forward not only for Digital Motorsports but for the entire Sim Racing community as we move towards a professional and recognized discipline of Motor sport that is truly digital. I am excited and genuinely cannot wait to work with the Frenzy team on this landmark event."

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE, commented: "This is yet another opportunity for ESE to showcase its 360 solution for the esports and gaming sector. Not only will we be able to prove our production capabilities with Frenzy but we will also highlight our rapidly expanding Digital Motorsports business with this World Cup event."

About Frenzy

Frenzy is a media and production infrastructure company based in Poland, which is focused on the video game industry. The company creates and executes esports and gaming events, broadcasts, and media content. It also operates professional mobile, automated TV equipment, allowing it to produce reality shows from every part of the globe.

About Digital Motorsports

Digital Motorsports is an award-winning organization and one of the leading sim racing solutions providers in Europe, specializing in building bespoke simulators and offering turnkey simulator packages. Digital Motorsports has key vendor distribution rights and partnerships in the industry, and they have worked with world champions across multiple disciplines from F1, WEC, WRC, Drifting, and more. | www.digital-motorsports.com

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company's organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

