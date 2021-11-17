Greystone Provides $15.9 Million Fannie Mae Loan to Refinance Historic Beverly Hills Apartment Community

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $15.9 million Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) loan to refinance a 19-unit multifamily property in Beverly Hills, CA. The new permanent financing was originated by Dale Holzer, Managing Director at Greystone.



The $15,966,500 Fannie Mae loan carries a 10-year term and along with a low, fixed rate and ten years of interest-only payments. Purchased in 2003 by the current owners, Park Rodeo Apartments was built in 1937, and comprises studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. The restored Old Hollywood courtyard style apartment building is situated on iconic Rodeo Drive and includes amenities such as a fitness room and parking garage.

"This quintessential Beverly Hills apartment community is a gem in the sponsors' portfolio, and it's been a pleasure helping them extract the property's value and increase cash flow with a permanent Fannie Mae loan," said Mr. Holzer. "We look forward to future transactions with the team as they grow their portfolio."

