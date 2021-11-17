Spero Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced that Ankit Mahadevia, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Spero Therapeutics, will present and be available for one-on-one meetings at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference and the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, which are taking place virtually, November 29, 2021 through December 2, 2021 and November 30, 2021 through December 2, 2021, respectively. Details for the presentations are as follows.



Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Presentation Format: On-demand corporate presentation

Presentation Date & Time: Available beginning at 2:00 PM ET on November 24, 2021

4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Presentation Format: Fireside chat

Presentation Date & Time: December 1, 2021, at 3:05 PM ET

Webcasts of the presentations may be accessed through Spero Therapeutics' website (www.sperotherapeutics.com) on the "Events and Presentations" page under the "Investors and Media" tab. Replays of the presentations will be available on the website following the conclusion of the event.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases.

Spero's lead product candidate, tebipenem HBr (tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide; formerly SPR994), is being developed as the first oral carbapenem antibiotic for use in cUTI, including pyelonephritis. In October 2021, Spero filed an NDA for tebipenem HBr tablets, which included positive top-line results from its Phase 3 ADAPT-PO clinical trial of tebipenem HBr in cUTI and AP.

Tebipenem HBr is an investigational drug in the United States and is currently not approved for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infection, including pyelonephritis.

Spero is also developing SPR720 as a novel oral therapy product candidate for the treatment of a rare, orphan pulmonary disease caused by non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Spero also has an IV-administered next generation polymyxin product candidate, SPR206, developed from its potentiator platform, which is being developed to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

For more information, visit https://sperotherapeutics.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ted Jenkins

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Tjenkins@sperotherapeutics.com

(617) 798-4039

Media Contact:

media@sperotherapeutics.com



