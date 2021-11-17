Everything Blockchain Announces the Addition of Michael Brooks as Chief Information Officer & Chief Security Officer

Jacksonville, Florida, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTC:OBTX), an advanced platform architect, development and services company and software foundry, specializing in blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, and zero trust applications announced today that Michael Brooks will be joining the Company's leadership team in a dual role as its Chief Information Officer and Chief Security Officer effective November 15, 2021.

In his role, Mr. Brooks will develop and lead the implementation of a unified IT vision and strategy across Everything Blockchain and its subsidiaries, to include the Company's cybersecurity and compliance programs, initiatives, and investments.

Mr. Brooks' career spans more than 25 years in developing, operating and leading global technology teams, enterprises, and cybersecurity programs for Fortune 500 companies, the Department of Defense and private sector clients across numerous industry verticals. He is a retired senior level military officer with operational experience as both a Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer. Notably, Mr. Brooks has led cyber teams and organizations within the United States Air Force, White House Military Office, National Security Agency and United States Special Operations Command. He holds an MBA from American Military University and a second Master's in Military Planning from Air University. Mr. Brooks is also a credentialed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Project Management Professional (PMP).

Eric Jaffe, Everything Blockchain CEO stated, "As we continue to expand our leadership team with industry veterans of the highest caliber, I'm thrilled to have Mike Brooks joining our team. As a cybersecurity software company, we believe in "eating our own dogfood" and take the security of our SaaS platforms, data, and networks extremely seriously. We look forward to working with Mike to assure that our IT and cybersecurity programs exceed industry best practices.

Mr. Brooks stated, "If there's one thing my military and business career has taught me it's that everything we do is enabled by technology. I look forward to this tremendous opportunity to help Everything Blockchain continue to strengthen its internal IT and security capabilities. The ultimate value for us is in delivering emerging, innovative technology solutions, like Blockchain and Zero Trust, that will easily help our clients not only solve the pressing challenges they face today but well into the future."

About Everything Blockchain:

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTC:OBTX) is a platform developer, specializing in systems' architecture, and a software foundry of blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, Internet of Things (IoT), and Zero Trust.





