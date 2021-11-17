Hunters Named Tomorrow's Top Growth Company by Qumra Capital during Calcalist's Mind the Tech NY 2021

NEWTON, Mass. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunters announced today it has been selected by Qumra Capital as one of Tomorrow's Top Growth Companies at Mind the Tech NY, the industry's leading tech and innovation conference.



Qumra Capital's selection committee was attracted to Hunters for its XDR SOC solution which fosters accelerated, confident response to security incidents through a cloud-native platform. This proven tool enables companies to extend data usability, gain incident clarity and elevate business impact.

"We are thrilled about Qumra Capital recognizing Hunters as a top growth company and acknowledging our team as a leader in the cybersecurity space," said Uri May, CEO and co-founder of Hunters. "There is a continuously increasing need for rapid threat detection and response, and our use of automation positions us to disrupt the market."

"Hunters embodies five major characteristics we looked for when naming Tomorrow's Growth Companies: True innovation, a big market opportunity, proven product-market-sales fit, strong and continuous growth, and a leadership team that is eager and capable to become a global leader," said Erez Shachar, Managing Partner of Qumra Capital.

Dozens of companies applied to be included in the prestigious list. The selection committee, made up of top investment professionals from the Israeli tech ecosystems, looked for innovative companies with the potential to make a huge difference and lead their categories. Additional members of the list can be found here.

About Hunters

Hunters XDR is a purpose-built, turn-key data and security platform powering effective detection and rapid response to security incidents. Ideal for security operations teams working to contain technology sprawl, adapt to cloud-scale and extend the value of the existing data streams, Hunters' open XDR is adopted as a modern SIEM replacement by the world's largest enterprises. Hunters is backed by leading VCs and strategic investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, U.S. Venture Partners (USVP), Microsoft M12, YL Ventures, Blumberg Capital, Snowflake, and Okta. Hunters was listed as the #1 Top LinkedIn Start Up in Israel in 2021, recognized as SC Media 2021 Trust Award Finalist for Best Threat Detection Technology, Gold winner in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, Gold winner in The Globee Awards Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards, Winner of CISO Choice Awards: Security Analytics and Security Operations and is a SINET16 finalist.

About Qumra Capital

Qumra is Israel's' leading growth capital provider. With over $800 in AUM, Qumra is managed by Boaz Dinte, Erez Shachar, Sivan Shamri Dahan and Sharon Barzik Cohen. The fund's portfolio includes successful IPOS such as Fiverr, JFrog and Taboola and top hyper growth technology companies such as AppsFlyer, Minute Media, JoyTunes, At bay and many more.

