vFunction to Showcase Application Modernization and Migration Solutions at AWS re:Invent 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vFunction , the first and only platform purpose-built for cloud native modernization, will be showcasing automated Java application modernization and migration solutions at their booth at AWS re:Invent 2021 , a learning conference hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS) for the global cloud computing community, happening November 29 - December 3 in Las Vegas. At booth #824, vFunction will be demonstrating the decomposition of monolithic Java applications, breaking them down into a set of microservices, and deploying them on to AWS cloud infrastructure.



Technical debt continues to grow as a result of the backlog of monolithic legacy applications enterprises continue to maintain, which in turn, hampers innovation and decreases engineering velocity. Two of the biggest challenges facing application modernization and migration teams today center around how to efficiently decompose monolithic applications into microservices and how to safely stage, migrate, and deploy those microservice applications onto cloud environments. By using the vFunction platform, developers and architects are able to lower the risk of these projects by automating and accelerating the refactoring and re-architecting of their legacy Java applications into microservices and deploying them on to AWS cloud-native infrastructure.

Event Details

What: AWS re:Invent 2021

When: November 29 - December 3, 2021

Where: vFunction Booth #824, AWS re:Invent Expo

To learn more, please visit vFunction at their AWS re:Invent booth #824 or schedule an assessment at: www.vfunction.com/schedule-assessment .

vFunction is the first and only platform for developers and architects that intelligently and automatically transforms complex monolithic Java applications into microservices, restoring engineering velocity and optimizing the benefits of the cloud. Designed to eliminate the time, risk and cost constraints of manually modernizing business applications, vFunction delivers a scalable, repeatable factory model purpose-built for cloud native modernization. With vFunction, leading companies around the world are accelerating the journey to cloud-native architecture and gaining a competitive edge. vFunction is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with offices in Israel. To learn more, visit www.vfunction.com .

