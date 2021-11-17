The Wait is Over, Grow Up Conference and Expo Finally Returns to Niagara

Niagara, Ontario, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Grow Up Conference, Expo and Awards presented by ND Supplies Packaging Solutions is making its return to Niagara Falls from November 30 to December 2 at the Scotiabank Convention Centre.

The Grow Up Conference provides the best opportunities for cannabis growers, licensed producers, extractors and more to connect with one another from all around the world. The 19+ and older show is a fantastic spot for novices or experts to interact with the largest group of growers all in one place.

"We are excited to be able to reconnect face-to-face once again in world famous Niagara Falls." says Randy Rowe, president of Grow Up Conference. "It makes it easier to do business and find new ventures when you have this many growers and industry professionals under one roof."

With over 150 speakers and thought leaders, this is one of the largest cannabis conferences this year. Hot topics to expect include: Hop Latent Virod, What It Takes To Go Micro, What It Will Take To Succeed In Canadian Cannabis As We Emerge From COVID-19, The Economics Of Cannabis Extraction and Growing Cannabis Brands For Celebrities.

The can't miss Psychedelic summit will examine the cultural roots of the modern medical psychedelic renaissance, as well as cover a ‘psychedelic therapy 101' for the newcomers. This full-day summit will cover medicinal psychedelics, cultivation, policies, business insights and the latest innovations in the world of psychedelics.

The two-day Extraction Zone allows attendees to dig deep and explore the science, methods, equipment and services behind the modern, sustainable process of cannabis extraction. This interactive experience allows guests to learn from and meet with several extraction companies, service providers, suppliers and manufacturers, opening doors for new information and relationships.

The Grow Up Conference will be holding their 2nd annual award gala hosted by Ben Miner from SiriusXm Joint Venture. Happening the evening of November 30th, guests will celebrate awards like Craft Grower of the year and Master Grower of the year. They have also introduced a celebrity category with nominees such as Seth Rogen, Tommy Chong, Jim Belushi and Snoop Dogg to name a few.

Want to join in on all the fun? Register to attend the Grow Up Conference, Expo & Award here: https://growupconference.com/niagara-falls/register/

Grow Up Conference, Expo and Awards will be following all rules and regulations from Ontario's Vaccine Passport policies.

GROW UP CONFERENCE, EXPO AND AWARD: Established in 2017, Grow Up is Canada's largest cannabis growers conference. We are focused on the education, collaboration and growth of the cannabis growing industry. Meet licensed producers, cultivators, suppliers, equipment manufacturers, investors, lawyers, government officials and growing enthusiasts – all in one magnificent location.

With hundreds of world-class speakers, our informative panels will bring you up-to-speed with what is happening in the cannabis cultivation industry, nationally and abroad. Our sessions are dedicated to the hottest topics, latest trends and the future of cannabis.





Karim Marier Grow Up Conference and Expo 5147060113 karim.marier@gmail.com