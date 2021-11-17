Proactive news headlines including West Wits Mining, Eclipse Metals, Bellevue Gold and Calima Energy

Sydney, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI) has launched an underwritten rights issue and placement to raise around A$9.3 million as it accelerates towards first production at the Witwatersrand Basin Project in South Africa. Click here

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) reports that field samples from its Ivittuut project licence in Greenland have landed in Perth, Western Australia, and will be sent to local laboratories for detailed chemical and mineralogical analysis. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) has enhanced its project development team by appointing highly experienced resources executives Darren Stralow and Bill Stirling as chief executive officer and general manager respectively. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) shares are trading higher after commencing flow back and production from three wells at its Throsby asset in Alberta, Canada. Click here

Pharmaxis Ltd ((ASX:PXS, OTC:PMXSF) has announced a A$7.2 million placement, consisting of approximately 68.2 million fully paid ordinary shares at $0.105 per share within the company's 15% placement capacity, receiving oversubscribed commitments from sophisticated and institutional investors. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd ((ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) has identified high concentrations of 8.8% helium in the BBB#1 water well within the Voyager Prospect in Las Animas County, Colorado. Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has intersected massive sulphides during aircore drilling at the fully-owned Norseman Project, located along the Kambalda nickel belt of Western Australia. Click here

Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) has established a Technical Advisory Committee to steer its research and development programs and provide advice on business prospects. Click here

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX)'s wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmorage Pty Ltd has entered into an exclusive global licence agreement with Hudson Institute of Medical Research on its cutting-edge ribonucleic acid (RNA) technology. Click here

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) has underscored the potential of its projects in the Yandal Belt with the discovery of a 3-kilometre-long gold anomaly at Newport Prospect, directly along strike from the Flushing Meadows deposit within the Ironstone Well and Barwidgee projects in Western Australia. Click here

Danakali Ltd ((ASX:DNK, LSE:DNK, OTC:SBMSF) is on track to produce potentially economic quantities of magnesium chloride from its sulphate of potash (SoP) production hub in Eritrea, East Africa. Click here

Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU)'s Rafael 1 exploration well onshore Canning Basin in Western Australia's southwest Kimberley region, has reached the final total depth of 4,141 metres measured depth. Click here

Sovereign Metals Ltd (ASX:SVM) has begun the process of listing its ordinary shares for trade on the AIM, the London Stock Exchange, expanding its sphere of exposure to the markets of the northern hemisphere. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has progressed construction of its second well, Rangers 36-25 SXH 1, in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) within Oklahoma's world-class Anadarko Basin with the completion of an 80-foot hole for the well's conductor casing. Click here

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ATX) has received new data from its recent Phase 1 clinical trial of AMP945 in healthy human volunteers showing that safe and well-tolerated doses given as an oral capsule can achieve the desired outcome of reducing Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) activity. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has delivered exploration upside at Arya Prospect within the NWQ Copper Project in Queensland with base metals and graphite mineralisation potentially intersected over at least 200 metres in initial reverse circulation (RC) drilling. Click here

BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) has materially increased its total graphite inventory by tonnes and grade at its 100%-owned Maniry Graphite Project in Southern Madagascar, with the completion of a maiden JORC-compliant mineral resource estimation for the Razafy Northwest deposit. Click here

