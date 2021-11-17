Global Clear Aligners Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 19.7% and Reach USD 10.04 Billion by 2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast by Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clear aligners market size is expected to reach USD 10.04 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. The surging demand for clear aligners in orthodontic treatment can have a tremendous impact on the market growth, states Fortune Business Insights in a report titled, "Clear Aligners Market, 2021-2028." The market stood at USD 2.41 billion in 2020.

Key Development:

January 2021: Ormco Corporation launched Spark Clear Aligner Release 10. It is most substantial upgrade that includes previously unavailable proprietary features with clear aligner therapy. The company also introduced a suite of enhancements for its Approver software and case management portal, designed to give orthodontists greater start-to-finish control and flexibility for more predictable and efficient treatment planning.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/clear-aligners-market-101377





COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 disease was first discovered in 2019 and posed a major challenge to health around the world. A few months after the discovery of the coronavirus in China, the effects of the coronavirus outbreak have been felt all over the world. Due to isolation restrictions, some countries have suspended elective surgery and closed dental clinics, which has significantly impacted the dental industry. Initially in China and Italy, and now in most countries, the epidemic has led to national lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, which have had a major impact on elective surgery, thus negatively affecting the market.

Elective operations, for example, were badly impacted in the early months of the epidemic in China and Italy, with estimates ranging from 85.0 percent to 90.0 percent. Moreover, comparable effects were seen in the United States and Other European nations. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, the average monthly treatment volume in the UK had decreased by more than 95% by May 2020.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/clear-aligners-market-101377





Align Technology, Inc to Hold the Largest Market Share

Align Technology, Inc. is the dominant player in the global market, and it will continue to be so during the forecast period. This growth may be credited to Invisalign, the company's primary product portfolio, which is the only transparent aligner used to address a range of difficult dental conditions, including adults and teenagers with immature teeth. For instance, Invisalign Stickables, a sort of revolutionary sticker developed for use with the SmartTrack material in Invisalign transparent aligners, will be released in September 2020.





The Report Lists the Key Companies:

Align Technology, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.)

3M (Maplewood), U.S.)

Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Ormco Corporation (Envista) (Brea, U.S.)

3Shape A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Dentsply Sirona (York, U.S.)

Argen Corporation (San Diego, U.S.)

Henry Schein, Inc. (Melville, U.S.)





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/clear-aligners-market-101377





Global Clear Aligners Market Segmentation :

By Patient Age Group

Teenager

Adults

By End User

Hospitals

Dental & Orthodontic Clinics

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World

List of Key Players Covered in the Clear Aligners Market Report

Henry Schein, Inc. (Melville, U.S.)

Dentsply Sirona (York, U.S.)

Ormco Corporation (Envista) (Brea, U.S.)

3M (Maplewood), U.S.)

Argen Corporation (San Diego, U.S.)

3Shape A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Align Technology, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/clear-aligners-market-101377





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



