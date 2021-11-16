Euronet Worldwide to Launch New Product

LEAWOOD, Kan., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet Worldwide, Inc. ("Euronet" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:EEFT) announced today it will hold a webcast presentation for analysts, investors and media to announce the launch of a new product on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



The presentation will be available via webcast through this link Euronet Product Announcement or a link posted on http://ir.euronetworldwide.com. Participants should go to the website at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the event to register. A slideshow will be included in the webcast.

Following remarks from Euronet's Chairman and CEO, Mike Brown, analysts, investors and media are invited to participate in a question-and-answer session. The question-and-answer session can be accessed by dialing (833) 989-2970 (USA) or (873) 415-0301 (International) following the comments from the CEO. Users will be asked to mute their computer speakers prior to asking their question.

A webcast replay will be available following the event http://ir.euronetworldwide.com and will remain available for one year.

About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Euronet Worldwide is a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. These services include comprehensive ATM, POS and card outsourcing services, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, cash-based and online-initiated consumer-to-consumer and business-to-business money transfer services, and electronic distribution of prepaid mobile phone time and other prepaid products.

Euronet's global payment network is extensive – including 47,474 owned and operated ATMs, approximately 400, 000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 62 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 739,000 POS terminals at approximately 325,000 retailer locations in 62 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 507,000 locations serving 162 countries. With Corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 66 worldwide offices, Euronet serves clients in approximately 175 countries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.euronetworldwide.com.

Contact:

Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Stephanie Taylor

T: 913-327-4200

E: staylor@eeft.com



