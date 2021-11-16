CarGurus Announces Executive Leadership Change, Sarah Welch to Exit and Dafna Sarnoff to Join as Chief Marketing Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG), a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles, today announced a transition in its executive team with Sarah Welch stepping down and Dafna Sarnoff joining the company as Chief Marketing Officer.

Dafna Sarnoff, a veteran marketing leader, will join CarGurus as CMO on December 8. Sarnoff has deep experience helping innovative companies achieve significant growth. Most recently, she led marketing and operations for the fast-growing, Boston-based consumer digital security company Aura. She previously led marketing for Intersection, a Google-backed experience-driven technology and media company, and for Yodle, a digital marketing Saas business which was acquired by Web.com. Sarnoff also brings a decade of experience as a successful consumer and B2B marketing leader at American Express, after starting her career in management consulting at Bain & Company.



"I have incredible confidence in Dafna's leadership and experience in every marketing discipline from acquisition to retention, performance to brand," said Sam Zales, President and COO of CarGurus. "This is a pivotal time for our business and our brand as we evolve from the nation's leading automotive marketplace to a robust digital destination that gives consumers and dealers the confidence to buy, own, or sell any vehicle, anywhere, at the right price and in the right way for them."



Sarnoff is joining CarGurus as the company is poised for another stage of expansive growth and delivering new value to consumers and dealers with the launch of its digital commerce capabilities. Through the company's digital wholesale subsidiary, CarOffer, CarGurus recently launched its CarGurus™ Instant Max Cash Offer product, allowing consumers to sell their cars 100% online with the best offer that is automatically sourced from thousands of dealers. As consumers show their preference to do more of the car shopping and selling processes online, CarGurus will continue to create digital retail solutions to help dealerships close more business through the company's transaction-enabled marketplace.



"CarGurus brings a history of leading the industry in creating a better car-shopping experience through advanced data and technology solutions that drive trust and transparency. I'm thrilled to be able to bring my experience accelerating business growth with brand and marketing execution to expand on that legacy, and to realize the incredible opportunity ahead of us in the automotive digital commerce arena," said Sarnoff.

Welch has led consumer marketing at CarGurus since 2016 and has played a pivotal role in driving the brand's audience growth to become the most visited automotive shopping site in the United States1 and building a full-scale consumer marketing function.



"Sarah has done a wonderful job leading our consumer marketing efforts over the past five and a half years, helping CarGurus become the well-known brand it is today. We are grateful for her many contributions to our business," said Jason Trevisan, CEO. "I'm thrilled to have Dafna join CarGurus and am confident that her proven ability to build category-leading brands will fuel our innovation and growth as we head into our next transformative chapter."

