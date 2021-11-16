Yumanity Therapeutics to Present at Multiple Upcoming November Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Richard Peters, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the following investor conferences in November. He will discuss the results of the recently completed Phase 1b study of YTX-7739 in patients with Parkinson's disease and the development strategy going forward.



Event: Stifel Healthcare Conference 2021 Presentation: Virtual live webcast Date: Wednesday, November 17 Time:

9:20 a.m. EST

Webcast: Events section of the Yumanity website





Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference Presentation: Virtual on-demand webcast Date: November 16 to 18 Time:

Thursday, November 18 at 3:00 a.m. EST

Webcast: Events section of the Yumanity website





Event: Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference Presentation: Virtual on-demand webcast Date: November 30 to December 2 Time:

Monday, November 22 at 10:00 a.m. EST

Webcast: Events section of the Yumanity website

An audio webcast of each presentation can be accessed through the Events section of the Company's website at yumanity.com/investor-relations/events-presentations. An archived replay of each webcast will also be available on the Company's website.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. The Company's most advanced product candidate, YTX-7739, is in clinical development for Parkinson's disease. Yumanity's drug discovery platform enables the Company to rapidly screen for potential disease-modifying therapies by overcoming the toxicity of misfolded proteins associated with neurogenerative diseases. Yumanity's pipeline consists of additional programs focused on Lewy body dementia, multi-system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease), frontotemporal lobar dementia (FTLD), and Alzheimer's disease. For more information, please visit www.yumanity.com.

Investors:

Burns McClellan, Inc.

Lee Roth

lroth@burnsmc.com

(212) 213-0006

Media:

Burns McClellan, Inc.

Ryo Imai / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.

rimai@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com

(212) 213-0006



