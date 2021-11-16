Local Communities Benefit from Huntington Ingalls Industries' Annual Global Day of Caring

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries' (NYSE:HII) Technical Solutions division employees led and supported 26 community service projects in nine U.S. states as well as in Romania and South Korea on Nov. 13 as part of the company's second annual Global Day of Caring.



"Not only is it our obligation as a company to give back to the communities where our employees live and work, but making a positive difference is also part of our corporate culture," Technical Solutions President Andy Green said. "Global Day of Caring is a win-win for our employees who have the chance to engage with each other outside of work and for the communities who benefit from their volunteer efforts. I couldn't be prouder of the impact we've had during this year's event."

Organizations supported during the Global Day of Caring include education and youth programs as well as civic and community services. The various locations of the nonprofit organizations reflect the scope of Technical Solutions' global reach. In addition to the Global Day of Caring, Technical Solutions employees are also supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's 2021 Toys for Tots program.

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/releases/technical-solutions-day-of-caring-2021.

About Technical Solutions

Building on a legacy of more than a century of naval shipbuilding, Huntington Ingalls Industries' Technical Solutions division is accelerating national security solutions to a wide variety of government and commercial customers worldwide. Comprising more than 7,000 professionals, our unique national security portfolio includes cyber and electronic warfare; fleet sustainment; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; live, virtual and constructive solutions; nuclear and environmental services; and unmanned systems.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division provides mission-critical national security solutions to government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs over 44,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.HII.com

HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries

HII on Twitter: www.twitter.com/hiindustries

HII on YouTube: www.youtube.com/huntingtoningalls

HII on Instagram: www.instagram.com/huntingtoningalls

Contact:



Danny Hernandez

Danny.J.Hernandez@hii-co.com

(202) 264-7155







