Appnovation Included on the 2021 List of Best Workplaces™ in Technology

VANCOUVER, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global digital consultancy Appnovation has been named on the 2021 list of Best Workplaces™ in Technology. This is the second consecutive year that Appnovation has been included on this list, after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.



The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work™ - Certified in the past year and work primarily in the Technology Industry.



According to the survey, more than 83% of employees felt that new, innovative ideas are celebrated, regardless of outcome, and 85% feel a sense of pride in the work they do at the consultancy. In addition to the culture of innovation, Appnovation provides a range of benefits and perks for employees, including RRSP matching, MVP Awards (employee recognition program), wellness allowance, maternity/parental top up, flexible work arrangements in a hybrid work environment, continued learning and development, and culture and social events.



Inclusion on the 2021 Best Workplaces™ in Technology list follows other industry recognition Appnovation has recently earned, including the 2021 Best Workplace for Today's Youth, 2021 Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness, 2021 Best Workplaces™ for Women, the 2021 Best of Show WebAward, and ​​Two Creativepool Awards for its digital and creative work.



Appnovation continues to experience rapid growth through its people and clients, and is currently hiring for a range of positions. Learn more about joining Appnovation and view available roles here.

--

About Appnovation

Appnovation helps brands thrive through innovative, people-inspired experiences and solutions. By embracing the powerful combination of technology and agility, we seamlessly integrate strategy, experience, design, development and analytics.

We create standout digital experiences by collaborating with brands to understand the individual challenges and goals for every initiative. Focusing on our clients' customers, we effectively combine empathy, evidence and real-world insight so that solutions are derived from truth and meaning. Appnovation is an award-winning team dedicated to inspiring possibility.





About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

Attachment





Laura Jeffery Appnovation laura.jeffery@appnovation.com