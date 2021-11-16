UpperEdge Appoints Chief Technology Officer

Boston, MA., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpperEdge, an independent third-party advisor that empowers organizations to get the most from their IT supplier relationships, today announced Marc Grzeskowiak as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Marc joins UpperEdge with unique and extensive technology and business experience and a proven track record of leveraging technology to enable strategic outcomes. His background encompasses the full spectrum of technology management including application development, vendor management, technology support, and infrastructure management. Marc's extensive leadership includes building enterprise and customer-facing solutions to improve profitability and drive transformational initiatives.

As Vice President of Technology at 1-800-Flowers.com for the past 16 years, Marc provided the technology strategy to uniquely position BloomNet through several initiatives that disrupted the status quo in the industry.

"We are delighted to welcome Marc to the team during a time of high growth and great momentum," said David Blake, UpperEdge Founder and CEO. "Marc will be leading our transformation as a company to provide our clients with a unique blend of self-service access to cloud-based market intelligence platforms coupled with our existing white glove advisory offerings. These new offerings will further empower our client's ability to realize more value from their key IT supplier relationships."

"UpperEdge is a company known for delivering outstanding commercial advisory services to world-class companies executing on transformational initiatives. I am excited to have joined UpperEdge and look forward to leading the charge on the build out of solutions that arm our customers with the necessary market intelligence to make more informed decisions on their transformational spend," said Marc Grzeskowiak.

Marc has 25 years' experience leading technology and business teams. He holds an MBA Certificate from Boston University and a BS in Management, Finance and Information Systems from Boston College.

ABOUT UPPEREDGE

UpperEdge maximizes the value its clients receive from their key IT supplier relationships by helping them develop and execute fact-based sourcing, negotiation, and program execution strategies. Visit www.upperedge.com for more information.

Attachment





Carole Jacques UpperEdge 6174124313 cjacques@upperedge.com