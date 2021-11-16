Varonis Virtual Event Reveals Top Cloud Security Risks for 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While cloud applications and services make work easy and efficient, they also open organizations to new risks, according to Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics.



To prepare for what's ahead, Varonis invites security and IT professionals to attend the upcoming virtual event Top Cloud Security Risks for 2022 on November 18, 2021, at noon EST. You'll learn how bad actors can exploit cloud risks and how you can protect your organization with a data-first approach across today's most popular cloud applications and services.

Register for the virtual event and learn more: Top Cloud Security Risks for 2022

When: Thursday, November 18, 2021, at noon EST

Varonis will donate $5 to Action Against Hunger on behalf of every attendee, up to $5,000. Attendees will have three chances to win a $250 Amazon gift card.

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyberthreats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, zero trust, compliance, data privacy, classification and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment and education sectors.

Investor Relations Contact:

James Arestia

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2149

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com



