CarolinasDentist Fuquay-Varina Office Celebrates its Five-Year Anniversary

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarolinasDentist, a local dental practice offering "positively different dentistry" with offices across North Carolina, is celebrating the five-year anniversary of its Fuquay-Varina, NC, practice on November 19th.



The event, which will take place from 11:00am – 2:00pm at the practice, will include a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce, followed by complimentary treats from Mr. A's Beignets food truck.

"Time flies when you're working with a great team and great patients," said Dr. Krista McDaniel, partner doctor at the Fuquay-Varina practice. "We're excited to celebrate our practice's history and achievements with the community, while we look ahead to all that we hope to accomplish in the future."

The Fuquay-Varina practice offers comprehensive dental care to help improve and maintain overall oral health. Some of the most popular services include oral cancer screenings and teeth polishing, along with stain, plaque and tartar removal. The practice uses an ultrasonic scaler that sprays away debris from teeth, a method much preferred by patients over the use of the traditional scraping tools.

CarolinasDentist-Fuquay Varina is located at 913 East Broad Street, Fuquay-Varina, NC, in front of the center with Home Depot and Staples. The Fuquay-Varina practice is open from 7:00am to 7:00pm, Monday through Friday, along with Saturday by appointment only, with flexible hours to accommodate as many patients with unpredictable schedules as possible.

