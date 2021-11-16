Dynacor Raises Monthly Dividend 25% to 0.83 Cents Canadian

MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-DNG) (Dynacor or the "Corporation"), an international gold ore industrial corporation servicing ASMs (artisanal and small-scale miners), today announced its board of directors approved a 25% increase to the Corporation's monthly dividend. The monthly dividend will increase to Canadian 0.83 cents from 0.67 cents and on an annual basis to 10 cents from 8 cents per common share starting in January 2022. This marks Dynacor's 3rd dividend increase since the Corporation paid its first dividend to shareholders in October 2018.

The Corporation's monthly dividend qualifies as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

ABOUT DYNACOR

Dynacor is a dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. At present, Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department.

The corporation intends to expand its processing operations in other jurisdictions as well.

Dynacor produces environmental and socially responsible gold through its PX IMPACT® gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors pay a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX IMPACT® gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for our artisanal and small-scale miner's communities.

Dynacor is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG).

Shares Outstanding: 38 883 244

