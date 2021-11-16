Germany Home Healthcare Market will reach USD 4,446.9 Million by 2026 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% | Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Germany home healthcare market will expand considerably in the coming years due to favourable health reimbursement policies in the country. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Home Healthcare: Germany Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at US$ 2,874.7 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 4,446.9 Mn by the end of 2026 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.6%.

Home healthcare has been at the forefront of medical advances in European countries. Among the European nations, Germany has emerged as one of the leading countries to embrace advanced technologies across several domains. Home healthcare has gained popularity due to reasons such as the adoption of a fast-paced lifestyle, increasing geriatric population, and the reluctance for prolonged hospital stays. Several German companies are investing in the research and development of medical kits that are suitable for home healthcare. Altogether, the aforementioned factors will favor the growth of the Germany home healthcare market in the forthcoming years.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/germany-home-healthcare-market-100801





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 5.6% 2026 Value Projection USD 4,446.9 Million Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2019 USD 2,8747 Million Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 123 Segments covered Continence Care, Ostomy Care, Clinical Nutrition, Wound Care, Respiratory Care, Equipment & Housekeeping Supplies Growth Drivers The report offers qualitative insights into the Germany home healthcare market and provides a detailed analysis of several companies operating in the market. The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) has included Germany in the top five ‘Super-Aged' countries. The AARP states that the total people over the age of 65 will continue to rise in the coming years and by 2050, it will account for almost one-third of the total population in Germany. Coupled with the increasing ageing population, product advancements will aid the growth of the home healthcare market in Germany in the forthcoming years.





COVID-19 Pandemic to Boost Growth Stoked by Surging Usage of Storage Solutions

Germany Home Healthcare solutions are gaining more popularity at present as workforces are inclining towards a distributed work environment. These solutions aid workforces in collaborating and staying connected. The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is enabling several organizations to support remote working, as well as manage the vast amount of data smoothly. Microsoft, for instance, has surged the benefits of Windows and extended Azure cloud credits for non-profit and critical care organizations, such as food & nutrition, public safety, and health support.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/germany-home-healthcare-market-100801





Fresenius's Acquisition of NxtStage will Boost Germany's Home Healthcare Market

The Germany home healthcare market will gain traction in the coming years as several companies have upped their investments in the research and development of home healthcare products. Leading companies are playing a huge part in the growth of the home healthcare market in Germany. In 2017, Fresenius Medical, a leading healthcare company in Germany, struck a US$ 2 Bn deal for the acquisition of NxtStage Medical Inc.

NxtStage is a leading manufacturer of home dialysis equipment and Fresenius' latest acquisition will favor the overall home healthcare market in Germany. The report includes company mergers, similar to Fresenius' latest takeover and gauges the impact of such mergers and acquisitions on the Germany home healthcare market.

Germany Identified as One of the Five ‘Super-Aged' Countries; Home Healthcare Market Holds Massive Potential

The adoption of home healthcare services is high among the geriatric population. Fortune Business Insights states that the increasing geriatric population in Germany will favor the growth of the home healthcare market in this nation. The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) has included Germany in the top five ‘Super-Aged' countries.

The AARP states that the total people over the age of 65 will continue to rise in the coming years and by 2050, it will account for almost one-third of the total population in Germany. Coupled with the increasing ageing population, product advancements will aid the growth of the home healthcare market in Germany in the forthcoming years.

Among all companies, a few of the leading companies that are operating in the Germany home healthcare market are Medline Industries Inc., Acelity L.P., Fresenius Medical Care, Hollister Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConvaTec Group plc, and Molnlycke Health Care.





Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/germany-home-healthcare-market-100801





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Reimbursement Scenario Ageing Population Statistics Government Initiatives to Encourage Home Healthcare Home Healthcare Industry Structure Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Germany Home Healthcare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product

Continence Care

Briefs & Diapers Catheters & Bags Underpads & Liners Others Wound Care

Traditional Wound Dressings Advanced Wound Dressings Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Others Ostomy Care

Ostomy Care Bags Accessories Clinical Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition Competitive Analysis

Key Industry Developments Market Share Analysis, 2018 Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))

Molnlycke Health Care Smith & Nephew plc ConvaTec Group plc Coloplast Braun Melsungen AG Hollister Inc. Fresenius Medical Care Acelity L.P. Medline Industries Inc.







Ask for Customization of this Report:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/germany-home-healthcare-market-100801





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



