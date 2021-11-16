 Skip to main content

Burning Rock Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
November 15, 2021 8:30pm   Comments
GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR, the "Company" or "Burning Rock")), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Business Updates

  • Early Detection  
    • 6-cancer product: we have successfully signed contracts with a small number of pilot hospitals in China for the commercialization of our 6-cancer early detection product, and will focus on customer education and contracting more hospitals.
    • 9-cancer product: we expect our 9-cancer early detection product development read-out in the first half of 2022, with potential performance improvement over that of our 6-cancer early detection product.
  • Pharma Services
    • Pharma service contract backlog continues to build rapidly. The total value of new contracts we entered into during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 amounted to RMB144 million, which is approximately 4.5 times of the new contract value signed in full-year 2020.
    • Pharma projects involving our Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified and College of American Pathologists (CAP)-accredited laboratory in California continue to grow. For instance, in early November, we announced further collaboration with IMPACT Therapeutics where our Guangzhou and California laboratories would provide testing services in connection with IMPACT Therapeutics' development of its ATR inhibitor IMP9064, which has received the Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Phase I/II clinical study.
  • Therapy Selection  
    • Continued execution of our strategic shift towards more in-hospital testing, with industry-leading scale and growth rate. The volume of in-hospital NGS-based test kits grew 37% year-over-year to over 11,000 tests during the third quarter of 2021, despite the negative COVID-19 impact in August.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB126.6 million (US$19.7 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2021, representing a 2.2% increase from RMB123.9 million for the same period in 2020, or a 0.5% sequential decrease from RMB127.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

  • Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB78.8 million (US$12.2 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2021, representing a 12.3% decrease from RMB89.9 million for the same period in 2020, primarily attributable to a decrease in the number of patients tested in the central laboratory channel to 7,808 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, representing a 9.7% decrease from 8,644 for the same period in 2020.
  • Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB43.7 million (US$6.8 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2021, representing a 37.9% increase from RMB31.7 million for the same period in 2020, driven by in-hospital testing volume growth.
  • Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB4.1 million (US$0.6 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2021, representing a 79.3% increase from RMB2.3 million for the same period in 2020, primarily attributable to increased testing performed for our pharma customers and growth in companion diagnostics development services.

Cost of revenues was RMB35.0 million (US$5.4 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2021, representing an 8.4% increase from RMB32.3 million for the same period in 2020, which was generally in line with the Company's continued business growth.

Gross profit was RMB91.6 million (US$14.2 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2021, which was remained relatively stable compared to the same period in 2020. Gross margin was 72.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 73.9% for the same period in 2020.

Operating expenses were RMB262.6 million (US$40.8 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2021, representing a 21.5% increase from RMB216.2 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily driven by headcount growth to support our business expansion.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB69.6 million (US$10.8 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2021, representing a 0.5% increase from RMB69.3 million for the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in research and development personnel's staff cost resulted from an increase in headcount, partially offset by a decrease in share-based compensation for research and development personnel.
  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB76.7 million (US$11.9 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2021, representing a 73.6% increase from RMB44.2 million for the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in staff cost resulted from increase in headcount to strengthen our commercial presence in the therapy selection business and build up our early detection commercialization team.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB116.3 million (US$18.1 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2021, representing a 13.2% increase from RMB102.7 million for the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel's staff cost resulted from an increase in headcount and share-based compensation expenses.

Net loss was RMB170.5 million (US$26.5 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to RMB127.1 million for the same period in 2020.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB1,685.4 million (US$261.6 million) as of September 30, 2021.

2021 Financial Guidance

Starting late October, another wave of COVID resurgence has been reported in multiples cities in China, and the relevant governmental authorities have imposed travel restrictions and other measures. As of the date of this earnings release, the current wave has not been cleared out and the corresponding travel restrictions and other measures have not been lifted. We expect our central-laboratory testing volumes and, to a lesser extent, the growth of our in-hospital testing volumes, to be significantly impacted. We thus expect our 2021 full-year revenue to be at or around RMB500 million, subject to future development of the current wave of COVID resurgence.

Conference Call Information

Burning Rock will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2021 financial results at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. Hong Kong time) on November 16, 2021.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

International: +65 67135590
U.S.: +1 3322089468
U.K.: +44 2036928125
Hong Kong: +852 30186771
China Mobile: 4008205286
China Landline: 8008208659
Conference ID: 2277434

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week (dial-in number: +61 2 8199 0299; same conference ID as shown above).

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, with the leading market share in China and over 273,000 tissue and liquid-based tests completed cumulatively, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Contact: IR@brbiotech.com


Selected Operating Data

  For the three months ended
  March 31,
2020		   June 30,
2020		   September 30,
2020		   December 31,
2020		   March 31,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   September 30,
2021
Central Laboratory Channel:                      
Number of patients tested 4,680   7,252   8,644   7,989   7,716 8,155
 7,808
Number of ordering physicians(1) 810   1,175   1,194   1,114   1,082 1,013 920
Number of ordering hospitals(2) 232   284   289   294   303 300 287


(1)  Represents physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.
(2)  Represents hospitals whose residing physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.
   


  As of
  March 31,
2020		   June 30,
2020		   September 30,
2020		   December 31,
2020		   March 31,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   September 30,
2021
In-hospital Channel:                          
Pipeline partner hospitals(1) 23   23   22   23   22   22   24
Contracted partner hospitals(2) 21   24   25   29   32   34   34
Total number of partner hospitals 44   47   47   52   54   56
   58
                           


(1)  Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company's products.
(2) Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company's products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.
   

Selected Financial Data

  For the three months ended
Revenues

 March 31,
2020		   June 30,
2020		   September 30,
2020		   December 31,
2020		   March 31,
2021		   June 30,
2021		   September 30,
2021
  (RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel 46,141   74,607   89,899   86,695   74,561   79,999   78,817
In-hospital channel 17,123   27,588   31,704   41,457   28,994   40,502   43,714
Pharma research and development channel 4,065   4,776   2,278   3,570   3,068   6,778   4,084
Total revenues 67,329   106,971   123,881   131,722   106,623   127,279   126,615
                           


  For the three months ended      
Gross profit

 March 31,
2020		   June 30,
2020		   September 30,|
2020		   December 31,
2020		   March 31,
2021		   June 30，
2021		   September 30,
2021
  (RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel 32,434   56,556   67,804   66,588   55,212   58,681   58,387
In-hospital channel 10,126   19,269   22,410   30,218   20,070   29,426   31,111
Pharma research and development channel 2,224   2,573   1,373   2,347   1,658   2,124   2,098
Total gross profit
 44,784   78,398   91,587   99,153   76,940   90,231   91,596
                           


  For the three months ended
Share-based compensation expenses
 March 31,
2020		   June 30,
2020		   September 30,
2020		   December 31,
2020		   March 31,
2021		   June 30，
2021		   September 30,
2021		  
  (RMB in thousands)
Cost of revenues 176   183   160   277   339   406 267  
Research and development expenses 2,072   25,314   10,572   11,843   22,404   20,825 (9,559 )
Selling and marketing expenses 253   491   341   2,372   2,633   2,809 2,044  
General and administrative expenses 1,665   1,639   57,805   58,057   59,382   59,369 60,803  
Total share-based compensation expenses
 4,166   27,627   68,878   72,549   84,758   83,409 53,555  
                           

Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

    For the three months ended      
  March 31,
2020		   June 30,
2020		     September 30,
2020		     December 31,
2020		     March 31,
2021		     June 30,
2021		     September 30,
2021		     September 30,
2021		  
  RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$
Revenues 67,329     106,971     123,881     131,722     106,623     127,279     126,615     19,650  
Cost of revenues (22,545 )   (28,573 )   (32,294 )   (32,569 )   (29,683 )   (37,048 )   (35,019 )   (5,435 )
Gross profit 44,784     78,398     91,587     99,153     76,940     90,231     91,596     14,215  
Operating expenses:                
Research and development expenses (40,016 )   (71,176 ) (69,330 )   (83,418 )   (77,414 ) (108,071 ) (69,649 )   (10,809 )
Selling and marketing expenses (29,815 )   (37,992 ) (44,174 )   (56,606 )   (55,130 ) (68,058 ) (76,687 )   (11,902 )
General and administrative expenses (34,295 )   (42,272 )   (102,731 )   (114,502 )   (116,259 )   (116,130 )   (116,304 )   (18,050 )
Total operating expenses (104,126 )   (151,440 )   (216,235 )   (254,526 )   (248,803 )   (292,259 )   (262,640 )   (40,761 )
Loss from operations  (59,342 )   (73,042 )   (124,648 )   (155,373 )   (171,863 )   (202,028 )   (171,044 )   (26,546 )
Interest income 3,985     44   698     1,341     787   681   958     149  
Interest expense (1,178 )   1,939   (776 )   (652 )   (510 ) (565 ) (367 )   (57 )
Other (expense) income, net (151 )   122   (176 )   (682 )   118   433   20     3  
Foreign exchange loss, net 611     (118 ) (2,228 )   (1,112 )   57   (560 ) 380     59  
Change in fair value of warrant liability 3,503     -     -     -     -     -     -     -  
Loss before income tax (52,572 )   (71,055 )   (127,130 )   (156,478 )   (171,411 )   (202,039 )   (170,053 )   (26,392 )
Income tax expenses -     -     -     -     -     (1,626 )   (424 )   (66 )
                                         
                                         
Net loss (52,572 )   (71,055 )   (127,130 )   (156,478 )   (171,411 )   (203,665 )   (170,477 )   (26,458 )
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders (52,572 )   (71,055 ) (127,130 )   (156,478 )   (171,411 ) (203,665 ) (170,477 )   (26,458 )
Accretion of convertible preferred shares (26,288 )   (38,400 )   -     -     -     -     -     -  
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (78,860 )   (109,455 ) (127,130 )   (156,478 )   (171,411 ) (203,665 ) (170,477 )   (26,458 )
Loss per share:                
Ordinary shares - basic and diluted (3.15 )   -   -     -     -   -   -    
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted -     (2.68 ) (1.22 )   (1.51 )   (1.65 ) (1.96 ) (1.64 )   (0.25 )
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted -     (2.68 ) (1.22 )   (1.51 )   (1.65 ) (1.96 ) (1.64 )   (0.25 )
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:                
Ordinary shares - basic and diluted 25,031,575     -   -     -     -   -       -  
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted -     23,461,319   86,479,686     86,511,799     86,721,263   86,764,260   86,908,975     86,908,975  
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted -     17,324,848   17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848   17,324,848   17,324,848     17,324,848  
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax of nil:                
Foreign currency translation adjustments 11,422     (2,336 ) (91,093 )   (94,881 )   14,080   (34,980 ) 6,146     954  
Total comprehensive loss (41,150 )   (73,391 ) (218,223 )   (251,359 )   (157,331 ) (238,645 ) (164,331 )   (25,504 )
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders (41,150 )   (73,391 ) (218,223 )   (251,359 )   (157,331 ) (238,645 ) (164,331 )   (25,504 )
                                         

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

  For the nine months ended
    September 30,
2020		     September 30,
2021
     September 30,
2021
  
  RMB     RMB     USD
  
Revenues 298,181   360,517   55,952  
Cost of revenues (83,412 ) (101,750 ) (15,791 )
Gross profit 214,769   258,767   40,161  
Operating expenses:      
Research and development expenses (180,522 ) (255,134 ) (39,596 )
Selling and marketing expenses (111,981 ) (199,875
 )
 (31,020
 )
General and administrative expenses (179,298 ) (348,693 ) (54,116
 )
Total operating expenses (471,801 ) (803,702 ) (124,732 )
Loss from operations  (257,032 ) (544,935 ) (84,571 )
Interest income 4,727   2,426   377  
Interest expense (15 ) (1,442 ) (224 )
Other (expense) income, net (205 ) 571   88  
Foreign exchange loss, net (1,735 ) (123 ) (19 )
Change in fair value of warrant liability 3,503.00   -   -  
Loss before income tax (250,757 ) (543,503 ) (84,349 )
Income tax expenses -   (2,050 ) (318 )
Net loss (250,757 ) (545,553 ) (84,667 )
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders (250,757 ) (545,553 ) (84,667 )
Accretion of convertible preferred shares (64,688 ) -   -  
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (315,445 ) (545,553 ) (84,667 )
       
Loss per share:      
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted (5.56 ) (5.24 ) (0.81 )
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted (5.56 ) (5.24 ) (0.81 )
       
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:      
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted 39,446,747   86,798,854   86,798,854  
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted 17,324,848   17,324,848   17,324,848  
       
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:      
Foreign currency translation adjustments
Foreign currency translation adjustments		 (82,007 ) (14,754 ) (2,290 )
Total comprehensive loss (332,764 ) (560,307 ) (86,957 )
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders (332,764 )     (560,307 )     (86,957 )
             

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

  As of
  December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2021		   September 30,
2021
  RMB   RMB   US$
ASSETS          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents 1,895,308   1,621,641   251,675
Restricted cash 29,898   28,069   4,356
Short-term investment 362,132   35,670   5,536
Accounts receivable, net 88,218   92,868   14,413
Contract assets 22,534   37,268   5,783
Amounts due from related parties 212   966   150
Inventories 68,021   115,785   17,970
Prepayments and other current assets 57,329   60,912   9,453
Total current assets 2,523,652   1,993,179   309,336
Non-current assets:          
Equity method investment 1,417   982   152
Property and equipment, net 111,481   296,383   45,999
Operating Right-of-use assets -   86,813   13,473
Intangible assets, net 3,457   4,236   657
Other non-current assets 23,021   44,692   6,936
Total non-current assets 139,376   433,106   67,217
TOTAL ASSETS 2,663,028   2,426,285   376,553
           

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands)

  As of
  December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2021		     September 30,
2021		  
  RMB RMB US$
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable 35,482     49,122     7,624  
Deferred revenue 74,402     122,715     19,045  
Capital lease obligations, current 4,816     -     -  
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 83,648     90,966     14,116  
Customer deposits 1,120     1,042     162  
Short-term borrowing 7,370     7,370     1,144  
Current portion of long-term borrowings 34,695     -     -  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities -     35,357     5,487  
Current portion of financing lease liabilities -     787     122  
Total current liabilities 241,533     307,359     47,700  
Non-current liabilities:      
Deferred government grants 263     -     -  
Operating lease liabilities -     57,530     8,929  
Other non-current liabilities 228     227     35  
Total non-current liabilities 491     57,757     8,964  

TOTAL LIABILITIES		 242,024     365,116     56,664  
Shareholders' equity:      
Class A ordinary shares 116     116     18  
Class B ordinary shares 21     21     3  
Additional paid-in capital 4,006,616     4,220,944     655,080  
Accumulated deficits (1,418,160 )   (1,977,569 )   (306,913 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (167,589 )   (182,343 )   (28,299 )
Total shareholders' equity 2,421,004     2,061,169     319,889  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,663,028     2,426,285     376,553  
                 

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

  For the three months ended
  September 30,
2020		     September 30,
2021		   September 30,
2021		  
  RMB     RMB   US$  
Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities (37,052 )   (133,394 )   (20,705 )
Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities (365,373 )   (72,085 )   (11,183 )
Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities (20,939 )   (32,995 )   (5,122 )
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (81,043 )   4,919     763  
Net increase cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (504,407 )   (233,555 )   (36,247 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 2,566,236     1,883,265     292,278  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 2,061,829     1,649,710     256,031  
       


  For the nine months ended
  September 30,
2020
   September 30,
2021
   September 30,
2021
  RMB     RMB     US$
Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities 17,116   (365,537 )   (56,728 )
Net cash generated (used in) investing activities (72,884 ) 148,667     23,071  
Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities 2,097,242   (46,118 )   (7,158 )
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (77,889 ) (12,508 )   (1,941 )
Net increase cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,963,585   (275,496 )   (42,756 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 98,244   1,925,206     298,787  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 2,061,829   1,649,710     256,031  
       


Primary Logo

