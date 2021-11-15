Remitly to Present at Citi's 2021 FinTech Conference

SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) ("Remitly"), a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families, today announced that its management team will present at Citi's 2021 FinTech Conference.



Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Time: 7:30am Pacific Time / 10:30am Eastern Time

The presentation will be webcast live from Remitly's investor relations website at https://ir.remitly.com/ . A replay of the event will be available on the investor relations website following the presentation.

About Remitly

Remitly is a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 135 countries around the world. Its vision is to transform the lives of immigrants and their families by providing the most trusted financial services on the planet. Through its cross-border remittances, Remitly helps immigrants ​​send money home in a safe, reliable, and transparent manner via its digitally-native app, which eliminates the long wait times, complexities and fees typical of traditional remittance processes. Passbook by Remitly, a money management app specifically designed for immigrants in the United States, eliminates fees and other common barriers to storing, spending, and sending money. Remitly for Developers allows companies to offer locally relevant payout options to customers with a simple API integration. Remitly is headquartered in Seattle and has offices around the world, including London, Kraków, Manila and Managua. For more information, visit Remitly.com , Passbook.app , and developer.remitly.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Stephen Shulstein

Vice President of Investor Relations

stephens@remitly.com



Media Contact:

Danielle Vincent

remitly@inkhouse.com



