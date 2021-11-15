EverCommerce Announces Launch of Follow-On Offering

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) ("EverCommerce"), a leading service commerce platform, announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. EverCommerce is offering 11,000,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). EverCommerce expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,650,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and KKR Capital Markets LLC will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays Capital Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Jefferies LLC, Evercore Group L.L.C, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Piper Sandler & Co., Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated will also act as bookrunners for the proposed offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC, Academy Securities, Inc., Loop Capital Markets LLC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from any of the following sources:

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, collect telephone: 1-212-834-4533, or by emailing at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com;

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or

RBC Capital Markets, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, or by telephone at (877) 822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 500,000 service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between service professionals and their end consumers. Specializing in Home Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness Services industries, EverCommerce solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer engagement applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to the proposed offering. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the registration statement relating to this offering, which is accessible on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

