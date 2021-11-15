 Skip to main content

Jamf Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

November 15, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conference:

  • The RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 16th at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

A webcast of this event will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.jamf.com/.

About Jamf
Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world's largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Gaumond
ir@jamf.com


