FactSet appoints Kendra Brown Head of Investor Relations

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, announced today that it has appointed Kendra Brown Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. She will replace Rima Hyder, Senior Vice President, Investor and Media Relations. Hyder has resigned from FactSet to pursue other opportunities, effective December 10, 2021.



"I want to thank Rima for her contributions to FactSet," said Linda Huber, Chief Financial Officer, FactSet. "During her tenure, she established a global investor relations program, grew our investor base, expanded our sell-side coverage, and implemented an effective media relations strategy, contributing greatly to FactSet's valuation and success. I look forward to working with Kendra to build on the strong foundation Rima helped to create and wish Rima great success in her next role."

"It's been an honor to work with FactSet's leadership team, and I am proud of everything we have accomplished during my time here," said Rima Hyder, Senior Vice President, Investor and Media Relations, FactSet. "We grew our global investor and media audiences, raised awareness of FactSet's compelling investment story, and generated meaningful shareholder value. I am grateful for everyone I have had the opportunity to work with across FactSet's investor and media community, and I look forward to watching the continued success of the company."

Kendra Brown is currently Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff to the CEO at FactSet. In this role, she oversees strategic business initiatives, drives internal procedural and process improvement, and facilitates internal and external executive engagement. Prior to this role, she was Director of Product Development within FactSet's Research & Advisory workflow solutions business. Brown joined FactSet in 1999 and has over 20 years of product development experience, including a focus on financial applications and content, as well as market analysis.

"Kendra's deep knowledge of FactSet, working side-by-side with our CEO, Phil Snow, and her industry expertise makes her the clear choice to step into this role," continued Linda Huber. "I am confident that her extensive experience will be invaluable as we communicate our strategies and results to the investment community and other key stakeholders in the years ahead."

Brown holds a B.S. in Economics from Georgia Institute of Technology. Following the effective date of Hyder's resignation, she can be contacted at kbrown@factset.com for investor queries. All media inquiries should be directed to Jennifer Berlin at media_request@factset.com.

About FactSet

FactSet

Media contact:

Jennifer Berlin

+1 617.330.4122

jennifer.berlin@factset.com

Media & Investor Relations contact:

Rima Hyder

+1 857.265.7523

rima.hyder@factset.com



