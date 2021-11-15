UK Online Wills Market 2021 - Are They Worth the Paper They're Not Written On?

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Wills - Are They Worth the Paper They're Not Written On?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides evidence that:

Online will writers don't always ask sufficient questions to determine if a 'simple' will is suitable for an individual's circumstances or indicate to a customer that a simple will may not work for them.

Most online wills are unsuitable for people with complicated circumstances, yet 65% of consumers who believe their affairs are simple, actually have complex circumstances.

A sizeable proportion (23%) of consumers do not bother to read or even understand the terms of the will they are entering into and signing.

Online will writers offer very little liability for something going wrong.

This research study of UK online wills market shows there are some concerns for consumers and likelihood for an increase in future contested wills. Consumer research of 1,500 UK adults - across 2 separate surveys (3,000 people in total) and of 26 online wills providers leads to the following headline conclusions.

The online will writing sector is fiercely competitive. Some excellent propositions have emerged in recent years at zero or very low cost, which do offer well guided journeys.

However, we find that it is not always clear to the consumer of the risks of getting their will wrong, and in many cases insufficient checks for suitability. The consumer does not always know if their affairs are 'simple' or 'complex' (68% believe 'simple' but reveal through questioning they have 'complex' circumstances).

Consumers are neither in position to check for themselves as to the suitability, nor qualified enough to inspect the terms and conditions to assess the risks and suitability of what is being offered to them. 23% do not read the terms they are entering into or understand them.

It seems as if the consequence of the risk of getting it wrong is stacked firmly in favour of the will writing firm and not the consumer. Some providers write in their terms and conditions that they limit their liability for the services they provide to the price paid or very little more than that. That hardly seems fair or adequate given what's at stake. And the main trouble with a will being that if the one you make is not suitable - then it will be years down the line when if things do go wrong and the next of kin (family) need to complain they need somewhere to go to.

The UK will-writing sector is largely unregulated, most online will writing firms do not belong to the SRA and many do not belong to recognised trade bodies either. This research paper explores all of these issues and also provides guidance to consumers in making a will - which we believe every UK adult should do.

Key Topics Covered:

The will writing and online will writing market size

Market insight

Types of will writing provider

Online will writing methods

How will writers position themselves

The customer experience

Price and features

Related products and services

Heritage and expertise

Additional analysis

Consumer insight

Consumers expect wills to include legal advice

Consumer awareness and confidence of own needs

Reading (and understanding) the small print

Aspects of our lives that might mean a simple will is not suitable

More complex circumstances

Events that led to changing a will or writing a new one

Expert comment and consumer guidance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r3ie57





