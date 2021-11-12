WHAT THEY ARE SAYING: Small Business Advocates Celebrate the Passage of President Biden's Transformational Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Washington, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the passage of the historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal (BID) by the House of Representatives on Saturday, November 6th, small business advocates from across the spectrum applauded the legislation's significance and the meaningful opportunities it will provide to American entrepreneurs pivoting from the pandemic.

Small Business Advocates

Ramiro A. Cavazos, President and CEO, United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce: "The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce applauds this historic investment that will mean more business for Hispanic entrepreneurs to provide more efficiency and competitiveness as we make huge investments in rebuilding our nation's highways, bridges, and energy grid. This bill also increases broadband access to low-income and rural areas.

We will continue to partner with Hispanic businesses to ensure all owners are aware of the economic opportunities that the recent Infrastructure deal creates.

New federal contract opportunities for small businesses will be made available soon for our member businesses to bid on and get prepared for. " [ Statement , 11/9/21]

Todd McCracken, President and CEO, National Small Business Association: "This bill will help small businesses compete digitally, expand their markets and attract a greater range of potential workers. Broad improvements to our national infrastructure are long overdue and stand to greatly help small businesses as we emerge from the pandemic and look toward growth and long-term success.

The bill includes $550 billion in new spending which will inject money into roads, bridges, water systems, broadband, rail and transit, among other things." [Statement, 11/8/21]

Chiling Tong, National President and CEO, National Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ACE): "The bipartisan infrastructure package also makes crucial investments to help close the digital divide, ensuring that all Americans can fully participate in the economy. It makes historic investment into the nation's roads, bridges, ports, and airports in the form of federal contracts that prioritize minority-owned businesses. Furthermore, the infrastructure plan will make American markets more competitive and allow a diverse range of industries to contribute to vital infrastructure projects. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide opportunities for small businesses to create jobs, increase capacity, and boost economic opportunities." [Statement, 11/6/21]

John Arensmeyer, Founder & CEO of Small Business Majority: "After an arduous negotiating process, the U.S. House of Representatives has finally passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill investing billions of dollars in our country's physical infrastructure that will help to bolster recovery for millions of small businesses.

Sending the bipartisan infrastructure bill to President Biden's desk is good news for small businesses because physical infrastructure reform will support access to customers and suppliers, enhance business operations, and create demand for the goods and services small businesses have to sell. [Statement, 11/5/21]

