Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences

Globe Newswire  
November 12, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that members of its management team will participate at two upcoming virtual investor conferences, including:

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: 3rd Annual Neuro/Immunology Conference
Date: November 16, 2021
Live Webcast: 9:40 am EST

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Date: November 17, 2021
Fireside Chat: 5:00 am EST / 10:00 am GMT

Members of Phathom's management team will also participate virtually in one-on-one meetings throughout the duration of each conference.

To access the live webcast and archived recording of the presentations, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. The recordings will be available for 90 days following the events.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders. For more information about Phathom, visit the Company's website at www.phathompharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACTS
Media Contact:
Nick Benedetto
1-877-742-8466
media@phathompharma.com

Investor Contact:
Joe Hand
1-877-742-8466
ir@phathompharma.com


