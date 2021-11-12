 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Globe Newswire  
November 12, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
Share:

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.633 per share of its common stock payable on January 11th, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 20th, 2021.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe's & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has approximately twenty manufacturing facilities and generates more than $1 billion in annual revenue. The Company has a history of strong sales growth and financial performance and remains focused on opportunities to expand its unique niche market product offering while bringing smiles to families worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company
**SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.


Contact:        
Ken A. Plunk
Senior Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
(615) 587-4374

              

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com