ACV Participates as Active Sponsor and Exhibitor at Used Car Week 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (NASDAQ:ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial partners, is pleased to participate at Used Car Week 2021 , an annual conference that unites all corners of the used-car industry, as a platinum-level sponsor and exhibitor.



ACV CEO George Chamoun will provide the opening keynote address on Thursday, November 18, discussing the company's growth since going public in March and offering a preview for what lies ahead. Additional ACV thought leaders will participate in speaking sessions and events throughout the conference.

Several ACV teammates will also be honored during the week, including Area Vice President Pam Patton at the Women in Remarketing-Used Car Week Leadership Luncheon and Director of Analytics, John Coles, at Auto Remarketing's 40 Under 40 Luncheon.

ACV team members will share their perspectives on the used car industry at the following sessions (all times pacific time):

Monday, November 15, 3:30pm - 4:00pm

Title: Level Up: How Franchised Dealers Can Beat Online Supercenters

Speaker: Tim Scoutelas, Director of Strategic Accounts, MAX Digital

Track: Pre-Owned Con



Tuesday, November 16, 11:15am - 11:45am

Title: Work Smarter Not Harder: Machine Learning & AI Lead to A+ CRs

Speaker: Doug Hadden, Vice President, Field Initiatives, ACV

Track: Pre-Owned Con



Wednesday, November 17, 10:15am - 10:45am

Title: How Vehicle Condition Reports Drive Profits Through Efficient Buying and Selling

Panel Moderator: Kraig Quisenberry, Vice President of Major Accounts, ACV

Track: Used Car Week



Wednesday, November 17, 11:00am - 11:30am and Thursday, November 18 3:3 0pm - 4:00pm

Title: Blurring of Retail & Wholesale Lines

Panelist: Tyler Hall, Founder & CEO, Drivably

Track: Used Car Week



Wednesday, November 17, 11:45am - 1:00pm

Women in Remarketing-Used Car Week Leadership Luncheon

Pam Patton, Area Vice President at ACV, being honored



Wednesday, November 17, 4:15pm - 4:45pm

Title: Remarketing Technology - The Industry Adapts, Changes and Succeeds

Panelist: George Chamoun, CEO, ACV

Track: NRC



Thursday, November 18, 9:15am - 9:45am

Title: Opening Keynote

Speaker: George Chamoun, CEO, ACV

Track: NAVIcon



Thursday, November 18, 1:00pm - 2:15pm

Auto Remarketing's 40 Under 40 Luncheon

John Coles, Director of Analytics at ACV, being honored



Thursday, November 18, 1:30pm - 2:15pm

Title: Women in Remarketing Panel

Panelist: Pam Patton, Area VP, ACV

Track: NRC



For more information on ACV, visit acvauto.com. ACV executives will also be available to engage at Booth 200.

About ACV

ACV provides a vibrant digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offers transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. On a mission to build and enable the most trusted and efficient digital marketplaces for buying and selling used vehicles, ACV's platform leverages data insights and technology to power its digital marketplace and data services, enabling dealers and commercial partners to buy, sell and value vehicles with confidence and efficiency. ACV's network of brands includes ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital within its Marketplace Products as well as True360, ACV Data Services and MAX Digital.

