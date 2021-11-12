Atlas Air Worldwide Honored as a 2021 Corporate Champion by Women's Forum of New York

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) is proud to be named among the Women's Forum of New York's 2021 Corporate Champions in recognition of its leadership to attain gender balance on its corporate board.

Atlas was honored at the organization's sixth biennial "Breakfast of Corporate Champions" (BCC) event November 10 in New York City. The event highlighted 243 companies from the S&P 500 and Fortune 1000 that have achieved 35% or more female representation on their corporate boards. Atlas was recognized for exceeding this goal, reaching forty percent gender diversity on its board.

"We are proud of our strong board of directors and the diversity of perspectives represented," said John W. Dietrich, President and CEO of Atlas Air Worldwide. "Atlas has prioritized diversity, equity and inclusion in its governance process, and we are stronger for it."

The women serving on Atlas' board include: Beverly K. Goulet, former Senior Vice President and Chief Integration Officer, American Airlines Group; Carol B. Hallett, Of Counsel, U.S. Chamber of Commerce; Sheila A. Stamps, former Executive Vice President, DBI LLC, Senior Banking Executive; and Carol J. Zierhoffer, former Senior Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer at Bechtel Corporation.

All "Corporate Champion" companies honored from 2011 to 2021 have exceeded the national average for corporate board seats held by women. The ongoing Women's Forum "Corporate Board Initiative" recognizes the critical role of CEO leadership in accelerating change to help make gender equity a business priority and driving intent to action.

"After ten years of tracking the numbers, we have seen impressive growth and significant advancement for gender parity and diversity in the leadership ranks of corporate America," said BCC Chair and Founder, Janice Reals Ellig, CEO, Ellig Group. "This issue has even greater relevance in 2021, and we're tremendously proud to celebrate an impressive collection of game-changing Corporate Champions who are determined to lead the way."

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world's largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide's press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company's home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com .



