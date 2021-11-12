aTyr Pharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences in November.



Details of the events are as follows:

Conference: Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Time: Live Corporate Presentation at 4:40pm EST / 1:40pm PST

Conference: Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, November 22, 2021

Time: Pre-recorded Fireside Chat available on demand starting at 10:00am EST / 7:00am PST

In addition to the presentations, company management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered attendees of the conferences. Following the events, a replay of each presentation will be available on the Investor's section of the company's website at www.atyrpharma.com.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr's research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr's primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the Neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com .

Contact: Ashlee Dunston Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications adunston@atyrpharma.com



