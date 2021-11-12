Vio Security Announces New Senior Leadership

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vio Security, a 24/7 smart home and business security equipment and services company, is announcing two new additions to its deep and experienced leadership team. Recently, Vio welcomed Dan Schroeder as a Board Member and Don Conway as Chief Financial Officer.



Dan Schroeder has a background in technology and cyber security with a combined 40 years of leadership experience. Dan is the Founder and CEO of Spire Leadership, a solution-oriented business advising company, and a Board Member for the global clinical research company CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services. Throughout Dan's career, he has been known for process improvement, his detailed analytical perspective and providing valued added thought leadership making him an obvious choice for the role.

Don Conway, Vio Security's CFO, brings more than 20 years of experience in finance, legal, compliance, HR, technology, and operations to the team. Prior to joining, Don served as CFO of Signal 88 Security (a private equity-backed company) for the past 6 years where he was instrumental in helping the brand triple its revenue. Additionally, Don successfully led a debt refinancing and facilitated the sale of the private equity investors stake in the business.

"I am very excited to join such a talented and well-rounded management team. I believe the Home Security market will continue to grow and, with our entrepreneurial and forward-looking approach to the industry, Vio is poised to grow and capture market share," states Don.

Both Dan and Don are veterans in their industries with scaled businesses in both physical and electronic security who will add a wealth of knowledge to Vio's team.

John Hudson, CEO of Vio Security shares his excitement, "I am extremely pleased to be partnering with Don and Dan as we aggressively scale Vio through M&A, partnerships and our organic initiatives. Their experience across the security spectrum will further round out the executive leadership team."

President of the value-creation entity of Vio's financing partner Arena Investors, LP, Andrew Feng further added, "We are so fortunate to have Dan and Don join, and complement the highly accomplished leadership team including John Hudson, who joined as CEO, and Chris Gera, who joine das COO, both in March of 2021."

About Vio Security

With more than a century of experience in the security alarm business, the minds behind Vio are focused on bringing the latest innovations in smart security and automation for residential and commercial use to the entire United States. Vio is responsible for protecting tens of thousands of homes and businesses throughout the country through 1 on 1 consultation, professional installation, 24/7 customer care and monitoring support. Vio is a Better Business Bureau accredited business with an A+ rating.

About Arena Investors

Arena Investors is an institutional asset manager founded in partnership with The Westaim Corporation (TSXV:WED). With $2.6 billion of committed assets under management as of August 2, 2020, and a team of nearly 100 employees in offices globally, Arena provides creative solutions for those seeking capital in special situations. The firm brings individuals with decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to engage in transactions that cannot be addressed by banks and other conventional financial institutions.

