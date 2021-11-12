 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KANZHUN LIMITED to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 23, 2021

Globe Newswire  
November 12, 2021 5:00am   Comments
Share:

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED ("BOSS Zhipin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BZ), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited consolidated results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, before the U.S. market open on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 8:00PM Beijing Time (7:00AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:
http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9759978

Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing conference call dial-in details, a passcode, and a unique registrant ID. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.zhipin.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will be available until November 30, 2021, via the following details:

International: +61-2-8199-0299
United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696
Conference ID: 9759978

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED (NASDAQ:BZ) operates the largest online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China in terms of average MAU in 2020. Established seven years ago, the Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

For more information, please visit https://ir.zhipin.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact: 

In China：

KANZHUN LIMITED
Investor Relations
Email: ir@kanzhun.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: kanzhun@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Phone: +1-212-481-2050
Email: kanzhun@tpg-ir.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com