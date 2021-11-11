United Admits to Exposing Members to Surprise Medical Bills

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Testimony continued this week in the high-stakes trial in which TeamHealth-affiliated Nevada emergency room clinicians seek millions in alleged underpayments from healthcare giant United. TeamHealth alleges that United, while reaping billions of dollars in profits from its Shared Savings Program, exposed its members to potentially millions of dollars in surprise medical bills. The former head of United's Shared Savings Program, John Haben, returned to the stand yesterday for his fifth day and testified that United paid as little as 20% of the clinicians' billed charges under a program which TeamHealth lawyer John Zavitsanos described as having "no member protection."

Haben indicated, however, that United would pay surprise balance bills if a member complained about them. Zavitsanos asked Haben whether United had ever publicized that protection to members when it moved those members into the Shared Savings Program that exposed them to balance bills. Haben responded that members "get an EOB [explanation of benefits] that says they can call if they have questions on the reimbursement." Zavitsanos pressed Haben, "Sir, I'm not talking about the fine print that says, call the office if you have a question. My question is, when you cut these rights the way you did, did you notify the membership that if you get balance billed, United will pay for it?" Haben replied, "There's a message on the EOB." He later admitted, "No. There's no letter that goes out."

Court is closed today in honor of Veterans Day but will resume Friday. The trial is expected to continue into the week of Thanksgiving. TeamHealth's more than 15,000 clinicians continue to watch the trial closely. At stake is the very ability of heroic frontline healthcare providers to get necessary reimbursements from large profitable insurers to cover the cost of the lifesaving care they provide.

For more details, see ProtectingOurHealthcareHeroes.com. To watch the proceedings in real-time, tune in to the livestream (Meeting ID: 541 907 772) from 9:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Pacific Time.

Case Name is Fremont Emergency Services (Mandavia), et al. vs. UnitedHealth Group, Inc et al. Case number is A-19-792978-B.

