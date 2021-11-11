 Skip to main content

Liquidia to Participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 11, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) announced today that Mr. Michael Kaseta, Chief Financial Officer of Liquidia, will provide an update on the company's business during a fireside chat at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual London Healthcare Conference being held November 16-19, 2021 . The fireside chat will be available to registered participants on-demand beginning at 8:00 a.m. GMT on November 18, 2021.

A webcast of the event will be available on the investors section of Liquidia's website at https://liquidia.com/investors/events-and-presentations, and will be archived for 30 days following the event.

About Liquidia Corporation
Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT® Technology. The company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies has developed YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Liquidia PAH provides the commercialization for rare disease pharmaceutical products, such as generic Treprostinil Injection. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

Contact Information

Media & Investors:
Jason Adair
Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy
919.328.4400
jason.adair@liquidia.com


