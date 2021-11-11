 Skip to main content

Appian to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
November 11, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) announced today that members of its management team will be hosting meetings with institutional investors during the following upcoming conferences.

November 16th, 2021
2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference.

November 17th, 2021
3rd Annual Needham Virtual Big Data & Infrastructure Software 1x1 Conference.

Meetings can be scheduled through the firm hosting each event.

About Appian

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

Investor Contact
Srinivas Anantha, CFA
703-442-8844
sri.anantha@appian.com

Media Contact
Ben Farrell
703-442-1067
ben.farrell@appian.com

Source: Appian Corporation


