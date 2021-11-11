Icosavax to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its innovative virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology to develop vaccines against infectious diseases, with an initial focus on life-threatening respiratory diseases, today announced that Adam Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of Icosavax, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



Details of the events are below:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference : Icosavax will participate in a fireside chat that will be available at 3:00 AM ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021.





: Icosavax will participate in a fireside chat that will be available at 3:00 AM ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference: Icosavax will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 4:20 PM ET.



The webcasts of the Jefferies London fireside chat and the Evercore ISI fireside chat will be available on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Icosavax's website, ir.icosavax.com. The webcast replays will be available on the website for approximately 30 days.

About Icosavax

Icosavax is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its innovative VLP platform technology to develop vaccines against infectious diseases, with an initial focus on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Icosavax's VLP platform technology is designed to enable multivalent, particle-based display of complex viral antigens, which it believes will induce broad, robust, and durable protection against the specific viruses targeted. Icosavax's pipeline includes vaccine candidates targeting respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), human metapneumovirus (hMPV), and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Icosavax was formed in 2017 to advance the breakthrough VLP technology from the Institute for Protein Design at the University of Washington with the goal to discover, develop, and commercialize vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax exclusively licensed the VLP technology for use in several fields, including RSV and hMPV, from the University of Washington. For SARS-CoV-2, Icosavax has a non-exclusive, worldwide (excluding South Korea) license from the University of Washington that will convert to an exclusive license in North America and Europe in 2025. Icosavax is located in Seattle.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements by the company regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: the company's expectation regarding the opportunities for, and the therapeutic and commercial potential of, its vaccine product candidates; the company's ability to advance its development program and achieve the noted development milestones in 2022; and the sufficiency of the company's current cash, cash equivalents, and investments to fund its operations through at least 2024. Actual results may differ from the forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business, including, without limitation: the early stage of the company's development efforts; the company's approach to the development of vaccine candidates, including its plan to pursue a combination bivalent RSV/hMPV VLP vaccine candidate, which is a novel and unproven approach; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment, and completion of clinical trials and preclinical studies; the company's dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, research, and preclinical and clinical testing; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of the company's product candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval, and/or commercialization; results from preclinical studies or early clinical trials not necessarily being predictive of future results; competing approaches limiting the commercial value of the company's vaccine candidates; regulatory developments in the United States and other countries; the company's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates and maintain its rights under intellectual property licenses; the company's ability to fund its operating plans with its current cash, cash equivalents, and investments; the company's ability to maintain undisrupted business operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, including with respect to clinical trials, manufacturing, and supply chain; and other risks described in the company's prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after such date. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

